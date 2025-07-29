Nineveh’s Shabak residents urge intervention against ‘unconstitutional’ discrimination

Shafaq News – Nineveh

On Tuesday, Shabak residents of al-Hamdaniya district in Iraq’s Nineveh province accused local authorities of enforcing “discriminatory policies.”

The Shabak, a distinct ethnic minority mainly living in the Nineveh Plains, are largely Shia Muslims, with approximately 70% identifying as such.

In a statement, community representatives claimed that Shabak Muslims have been barred from buying land or property under a directive issued by the Real Estate Registration Directorate, which cited concerns over “demographic change”—a justification the group rejected as unconstitutional.

Residents also reported being denied electricity by private generator owners and facing obstacles enrolling their children in public schools.

“Such practices violate fundamental rights and threaten civil peace,” the group warned, calling on Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and parliament to act immediately.

The community also announced plans for a peaceful protest, while appealing to religious and tribal leaders to stand against discrimination and defend equal rights for all residents of al-Hamdaniya.