Shafaq News- Nineveh

Nineveh Provincial Council on Tuesday approved a proposal to establish a university in Sinjar, an area disputed between Iraq’s federal government and the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG), whose status remains tied to Article 140* of the Iraqi Constitution.

The move follows a preliminary agreement earlier this month between both governments to establish a federally administered university in Khanaqin, another disputed area covered by Article 140.

*Article 140 of Iraq's Constitution established a process for resolving the status of Kirkuk and other disputed territories through normalization, a census and a referendum. The constitutional deadline for completing the process was the end of 2007, but it remains unresolved.

Read more: Why is a university in Khanaqin so politically sensitive?