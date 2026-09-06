Shafaq News- Nineveh

Iraq’s Nineveh Agriculture Directorate released 400,000 common carp fingerlings into the Tigris River on Sunday to increase fish stocks and help restore the ecological balance of the province's aquatic environment.

Abdullah Mohammed, an official at the directorate, told Shafaq News that the fingerlings were released at carefully selected sites suitable for their safe growth and reproduction.

Mohammed said the initiative aims to replenish natural fish stocks and ensure their sustainability, while supporting fishing livelihoods and increasing supplies to local markets.

Increasing fish stocks could also diversify food sources and help stabilize prices, benefiting residents and supporting economic activity linked to the fishing sector in the province, he added.

Iraq has expanded fish-restocking programs in recent years, with government hatcheries producing more than 1.54 million native fish during the 2023–2025 seasons for programs aimed at strengthening stocks and improving food security.

Read more: Nineveh boosts Tigris fish stocks with 400,000 carp