Nineveh MP alleges unauthorized fees at Mosul-Kurdistan checkpoints

Shafaq News- Nineveh

A lawmaker from Nineveh province, northern Iraq, on Saturday accused private companies of imposing unauthorized fees on vehicles and trucks at checkpoints linking Mosul with the Kurdistan Region, urging the Iraqi government to intervene.

MP Qusay Abbas told Shafaq News that private investment companies had created "collection points" to impose fees through scanner systems, adding that restrictions on the movement of some trucks and unclear limits on cargo loads had caused significant disruption to transportation.

Last month, a security source told Shafaq News that the Nineveh National Security Directorate had assumed responsibility for managing the province's external checkpoints under directives from Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, while coordination with the police and intelligence agencies continues at several security locations.