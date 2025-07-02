New district in Iraq: Diyala's Qara Tapa elevated

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Wednesday, Iraq’s Planning Ministry approved the elevation of Qara Tapa to district status in Diyala province, according to ministry spokesperson Abdul Zahra al-Hindawi.

The move, al-Hindawi asserted, followed confirmation that Qara Tapa met national planning standards through a feasibility study conducted by the ministry’s Regional and Local Development Department.

Elevating Qara Tapa to district status is expected to enhance local service delivery, spur job creation, and support urban and rural development through more focused governance.

Diyala province, northeast of Baghdad and home to nearly 1.6 million people across diverse communities of Arabs, Kurds, and Turkmen, has faced challenges in infrastructure delivery and regional development.