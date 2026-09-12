Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq has begun work on a new British university in Baghdad as part of efforts to expand international partnerships and give students access to globally recognized education without leaving the country, Iraqi officials told Shafaq News.

The foundation stone for the project was laid on Saturday in Al-Jawahiri City at a ceremony attended by Acting Higher Education and Scientific Research Minister Abdul Hussein Al-Mousawi, government officials and academics.

Al-Mousawi described international cooperation as a key part of the ministry's plans to modernize academic programs, including a broader shift toward the Bologna Process, while strengthening the standing of Iraqi universities in global rankings.

"The aim is to move away from an education system centered primarily on academic hours and administrative requirements and toward one focused on students' practical and scientific skills," he said, adding that curricula need to keep pace with the demands of local and international job markets.

For Diaa Al-Jumaili, the Prime Minister's adviser on artificial intelligence, the British university represents more than an academic partnership.

"We are talking about the British university in Iraq, and we are talking about a real partnership," Al-Jumaili said. "Does Britain need us, or do we need Britain? The truth is that Britain needs Iraq, needs the people of Iraq and needs new ideas."

Pointing to Baghdad's historic role in science and mathematics, he argued that Iraq's past could provide a foundation for its ambitions in technology, while expressing hope that young Iraqis could play a central role in developing new industries and technologies.

Lawmaker Maha Mahmoud Al-Alwani welcomed the university project, describing it as particularly important at a time when Iraq's education sector faces significant challenges.

She further called for the university to meet the standards of institutions in developed countries and prepare students to become entrepreneurs rather than simply graduates seeking employment.

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