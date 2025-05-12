Nearly 9 million carp fingerlings stocked in Haditha Dam

Shaafq News/ On Monday, Iraq’s Agriculture Ministry released nearly 9 million carp fingerlings into Lake and Haditha Dam in Anbar, aiming to boost local fish stocks and support aquatic ecosystems.

“8.7 million common carp fingerlings and 5,400 fingerlings of various native Iraqi fish species were released in the reservoir,” a statement by the Ministry explained.

Ammar Ali Mahmoud, head of the release committee, said the carp fingerlings were bred at the Al-Suwaira hatchery under the Animal Resources Directorate, adding that the initiative aims to replenish fish stocks across Iraq’s water bodies and preserve the nation's aquatic resources.

Despite declining water levels, the upper Euphrates region continues to offer favorable conditions for fish farming, according to ministry officials.

Earlier, the Directorate of Agriculture in al-Anbar released 10 million carp larvae into Anah Lake, marking one of the province’s largest fish restocking campaigns this year.