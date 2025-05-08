Boosting fish stocks: 10 million carp larvae released into Iraq's Anah lake

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Directorate of Agriculture in al-Anbar announced the release of 10 million carp larvae into Anah Lake, as part of its efforts to enhance the province's fishery resources.

The Directorate emphasized the importance of these regular fish stock replenishments in supporting food security. It also highlighted that teams are closely monitoring local lakes and rivers to ensure compliance with the fishing restrictions.

This initiative coincides with the ongoing enforcement of a fishing ban, aimed at preserving the ecological balance and biodiversity of the region’s water bodies.

Despite a significant decline in water levels, al-Anbar's rich water resources continue to provide an ideal environment for fish farming, particularly in the upper Euphrates region