NASA detects widespread heat anomalies across Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s General Authority for Meteorology and Seismology on Thursday published satellite imagery revealing significant thermal activity across the country over the past 24 hours.

The data, sourced from NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS), highlighted dozens of hotspots in Iraq and nearby areas, indicating elevated surface temperatures and potential fire risks.

According to the Authority’s statement, the anomalies are likely linked to multiple causes, including wildfires, oil infrastructure operations, seasonal agricultural burns, and other industrial or natural heat sources.

Such thermal monitoring, the statement noted, is essential for early detection and disaster management. The system provides critical data to environmental agencies and civil defense teams tasked with tracking fire outbreaks and broader environmental changes.

The release follows a string of devastating fires across Iraq, including a deadly blaze in a Kut hypermarket that claimed at least 70 lives and left many more injured.