Shafaq News- Saladin

Oil seeping from Mount Makhoul (Jabal Makhoul) in Iraq's Saladin province is flowing toward the Tigris River basin, raising concerns about potential water contamination and prompting calls for urgent action to contain the flow.

Areas near the villages of Al-Maslakhah and Al-Salihiyah have been identified as sites where oil and associated substances are emerging from the ground. Similar seepage and oil waste have also been observed in low-lying areas and valleys east of Al-Fatha, between the Hamrin and Makhoul oil fields. Floodwaters have carried some of the waste toward the river.

During a field visit to Al-Fatha village, Saladin Governor Haitham Al-Zahwan warned of the potential environmental risks, citing sulfur compounds, strong-smelling gases, and black oil leaking toward the river.

Al-Zahwan urged the Oil Ministry and relevant authorities to coordinate with companies involved in exploration and drilling to contain the seepage and assess its potential effects. The main concern, he said, was whether the oil and associated substances had reached the Tigris and, if so, how far any contamination had spread.

"Determining the flow's path, identifying the substances involved, and testing affected water and soil would help establish the scale of the problem," a statement from the Governor's media office read.

The escaping gases have also raised concerns about air quality and potential exposure among nearby residents. Environmental expert Hassan Al-Jubouri warned Shafaq News of the possible risks, calling for an assessment of the seepage and associated gases, including their effects on nearby land and water resources.

"A comprehensive assessment would require field inspections and laboratory analysis, with the findings shared with local authorities and residents to clarify the risks and guide the response," he added.

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