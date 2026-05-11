Mosul archaeology sole graduate revives university debate

Shafaq News- Nineveh

The graduation of Amir Khaled, the lone graduate from the archaeology department at the University of Mosul, has renewed Iraqi debate over the future of low-enrollment university departments.

A source at the university told Shafaq News on Monday that the institution includes three departments with varying enrollment levels, noting that one department was recently established and another graduated five students, while the archaeology program retained only a single student throughout the four-year course.

Khaled’s case also drew attention on social media and within academic circles to the broader challenges facing specialized university departments with limited enrollment, particularly regarding staffing, funding, and their long-term sustainability under higher education regulations.

Iraq is one of the world’s oldest cradles of civilization, home to ancient Mesopotamian cities where some of humanity’s earliest writing systems, laws, urban centers, and cultural traditions first emerged. From Babylon to Nineveh and Hatra, the country contains thousands of archaeological and historical sites.

Read more: From Babylon to Erbil: Iraq’s UNESCO sites and those next in line