No drug smuggling at Mosul University, says official

Shafaq News/ Nineveh’s Anti-Drug Directorate has refuted reports circulating on certain websites about a drug smuggling operation allegedly thwarted at the University of Mosul.

Speaking to Shafaq News, a senior official described the claims as "completely unfounded," stressing that the university remains secure and that there is no threat to student safety.

"Security at the university is under the supervision of the relevant authorities, and such false reports only serve to spread panic and confusion among the public," the source stated, further assuring that all universities in the province are subject to stringent security measures, with anti-drug campaigns actively conducted throughout Nineveh to prevent smuggling and drug-related crimes.

The clarification comes as Iraqi authorities intensify their fight against drug trafficking. On Tuesday, law enforcement seized 208 kilograms of captagon pills in Nineveh and Kirkuk, highlighting the growing challenges posed by the illicit drug trade.

A 2024 report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), Drug Trafficking Dynamics Across Iraq and the Middle East: Trends and Responses, warns of Iraq’s increasing vulnerability as a major node in regional drug trafficking.

The country has emerged as both a key transit hub and a growing consumer market for methamphetamine and captagon. The number of registered drug users has more than doubled in recent years, rising from 2,979 in 2017 to 6,101 in 2021, with Baghdad, Basrah, Al-Anbar, and Ramadi being the most affected areas.

Authorities have stepped up counter-narcotics operations, leading to record seizures in 2023, including 24 million captagon tablets worth up to $144 million and 1,277 kilograms of methamphetamine valued at $12.8 million.

The rise in drug trafficking is fueled by armed conflict, political instability, and corruption, with weak border controls and sanctions on Iran and Syria exacerbating the problem.

In response, Iraq enacted Law 50 in 2017 and launched its National Strategy on Narcotics and Psychotropic Substances (2023–2025), alongside hosting the first International Baghdad Conference on Drug Control. However, law enforcement continues to face challenges due to shifting trafficking networks and governance issues.

Efforts to expand rehabilitation services are also underway. Iraq’s first public-private drug rehabilitation center opened in Erbil in 2021, and in 2023, a national network of clinics was launched in Baghdad, Al-Anbar, Kirkuk, and Najaf to support individuals struggling with addiction.