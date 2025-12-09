Mistral fires back at rivals with new ‘vibe coding’ suite

Shafaq News

French AI startup Mistral has launched Devstral 2, a new generation of coding models aimed at the fast growing “vibe coding” market that has surged in popularity through tools like Cursor and Anthropic’s Claude, TechCrunch reported on Tuesday.

Vibe coding refers to natural language driven software development, where developers describe features in plain English and AI systems generate the corresponding code. The approach has driven rapid expansion across the sector: Cursor reached $100 million in annual recurring revenue, while Supabase hit a $2 billion valuation, according to industry reports.

Devstral 2 is now Mistral’s flagship coding model with 123 billion parameters, while Devstral Small is a lighter 24 billion parameter version designed to run on consumer hardware, TechCrunch explained.

Mistral also introduced Mistral Vibe, a command line interface that automates coding tasks through natural language, supports persistent history, and analyzes file structures and Git statuses to build context for its operations. It is integrated with agent tools Kilo Code and Cline and is available as an extension in the Zed IDE, enabling file editing, search, version control, and command execution.

