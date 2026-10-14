Shafaq News- Maysan

The Maysan Criminal Court sentenced two people to life in prison for drug trafficking, the Supreme Judicial Council said in a statement.

Authorities seized 12 bags of crystal methamphetamine weighing a total of one kilogram from the two convicts. The drugs were intended for sale to drug users, according to the statement.

The court handed down the sentences under Article 27(First) of Iraq’s Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Law No. 50 of 2017.