Lions in houses: exotic pet trend grows in Iraq

Shafaq News/ Once icons of the wild, lions and tigers are increasingly appearing in Iraqi homes and farms, as a rising number of individuals turn to exotic animals as symbols of prestige and power. The practice is growing despite serious safety concerns and legal restrictions.

Abbas al-Khalidi, a Baghdad-based exotic animal dealer, told Shafaq News Agency that demand for lion and tiger cubs has sharply increased. “Most buyers are landowners or people seeking to project dominance,” he explained. “We deliver young cubs with handling instructions through discreet channels.”

Prices for these animals typically range from $2,000 to $4,000, depending on age and species. Many are smuggled from neighboring countries like Iran and Syria via poorly monitored border crossings, al-Khalidi noted.

Though some view owning a big cat as a status symbol, recent attacks have underscored the inherent risks. In a recent incident in Najaf, a lion killed its owner inside his home in Kufa. A neighbor, alerted by the commotion, intervened and fatally shot the animal.

Dr. Yasser Mahmoud, a veterinarian in Kirkuk, noted that such outcomes are to be expected. “Lions and tigers may appear tame as cubs, but their instincts remain. Hunger or agitation can quickly trigger deadly behavior.”

Environmental expert Salem al-Amiri warned that private ownership of wild predators without a license violates Iraqi law. “These animals are often acquired illegally, beyond regulatory oversight. When incidents occur, authorities are often unable to track or contain them.”

Although Iraq has clear environmental regulations, lax enforcement and an active black market continue to drive the exotic animal trade. Cubs are trafficked and sold at high prices with little legal accountability.

Jikniz Yassin, a wildlife protection activist, argued that the issue stems not only from weak enforcement but also from a lack of public awareness. “Many see lions or tigers as luxury possessions rather than threats,” he cautioned. “This trend could lead to catastrophic outcomes if left unaddressed.”

Yassin called for education campaigns and tougher penalties for illegal trade and unlicensed ownership. “Keeping wild animals in inappropriate conditions puts both people and the animals at serious risk.”

Hassan Hadi, who owns several lions, described caring for them as far more demanding than many realize. He outlined a rigorous care routine involving special milk formulas, gradual dietary transitions from poultry to red meat, and a strict regimen of supplements and vitamins. “These animals require spacious, sanitary, and temperature-controlled environments, plus routine veterinary checks—conditions most owners can’t provide.”

Many exotic pets, he warned, suffer from malnutrition, illness, or develop aggressive behavior due to improper care. “Daily attention and expert handling are essential. Keeping them in homes, especially in urban settings, is neither safe nor sustainable.”

“Even cubs that seem tame are still predators,” he recalled. “One nearly killed me during feeding—I only survived with a friend’s help.”