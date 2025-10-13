Koi virus outbreak drives fish prices down in Iraq

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s fish farms are battling a new wave of Koi Herpesvirus (KHV), a seasonal disease threatening one of the country’s key food sources and sparking market declines.

The outbreak has prompted many Iraqis to stop buying fish over health concerns, though experts emphasize that the virus affects only carp and poses no risk to humans.

Thaer al-Asadi, Director of the Epidemiology Department at the Veterinary Directorate within the Ministry of Agriculture, told Shafaq News that KHV—also known as gill inflammation—has affected Iraq’s fisheries since 2018. He explained that the virus first appeared in Al-Musayyib, Babil province, before spreading nationwide.

Al-Asadi pointed out that the virus typically becomes active when water temperatures range between 25°C and 32°C. “This disease does not threaten human health and affects only one type of fish—carp,” he said, confirming new infections have been detected this season.

While viral diseases have no cure, the department has implemented several measures to contain the spread, including the use of antiviral sprays in fish farms and restrictions on fish transport between regions. “These measures are taken annually during the season to limit infections, with intensified monitoring across all provinces,” al-Asadi added.

The virus has also driven fish prices sharply down. In Baghdad’s markets, the price per kilogram of fish has dropped to around 4,000 dinars ($2.80), compared to nearly 10,000 ($7) before the outbreak, according to a Shafaq News correspondent.