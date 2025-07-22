Kirkuk records 16 student suicide cases in 2025 Q1

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

A 17-year-old student from al-Sumoud village in southern Kirkuk took his life on Tuesday, just hours after failing Iraq’s national final exams—another alarming case in the province’s deepening youth suicide crisis.

The high school senior, from Daquq district, was found hanged in his room the following day after locking himself in upon viewing the exam results, a medical source told Shafaq News, adding that the student suffered acute emotional distress upon discovering he hadn’t passed.

Health data, obtained by Shafaq News, recorded at least 16 suicides in Kirkuk during the first half of this year—most involving adolescents—linked to academic pressure, family disputes, untreated psychological conditions, and financial instability.

Speaking to our agency, human rights advocate Hussein Ahmed warned the tragedy reflects systemic negligence, arguing that students face overwhelming pressure with no institutional safety net, especially in schools lacking basic mental health resources.

Ahmed urged immediate intervention from the government and Education Ministry, advocating for student outreach programs, mental health awareness, and embedded counseling services within the public school system.

Meanwhile, mental health professionals recommended joint action from the Ministries of Health and Education to launch national campaigns, expand school-based therapy, and increase access to mental health care during exam season, when suicide rates tend to spike.