Kirkuk records 10+ wheat field fires in one month

Shafaq News- Kirkuk

Iraq’s Kirkuk province recorded 12 fires in wheat fields over the past month, damaging around 300 dunams and causing losses exceeding 250 million Iraqi dinars (about $191K), a local source told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

The fires, which have occurred across several areas of the province since mid-May, destroyed large tracts of cultivated land and inflicted significant financial losses on farmers.

Authorities have launched investigations into the incidents, with preliminary findings indicating that some fires were caused by high temperatures and electrical faults, while the causes of others remain under investigation. Civil defense teams managed to contain most of the blazes and prevent them from spreading further, despite challenges posed by the province's vast agricultural areas.

Read more: Iraq’s fire risk landscape at the start of 2026