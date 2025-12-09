Kirkuk: Floodwaters trigger North Gas Company pipeline blast

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

A gas pipeline operated by North Gas Company ruptured on Tuesday in the Daquq district of Kirkuk Province after torrential rainfall triggered severe flooding and ground erosion, a local source told Shafaq News.

According to the source, powerful flood waters coursing through secondary valleys scoured away the soil supporting the pipeline’s route, “undermining the line and subjecting it to intense pressure that caused a leak followed by a limited explosion.”

Rapid-response maintenance and engineering crews from the company deployed to the site, immediately isolating the damaged segment, halting the leak, and containing all associated risks.

No injuries were reported, though flames and smoke briefly rose from the ruptured line before being fully extinguished by emergency teams.

The company has launched a technical inspection of the damaged pipeline and is assessing the scope of land erosion to prepare for repair operations in the coming hours. Additional precautionary measures are being evaluated to prevent similar incidents as water levels continue to rise.