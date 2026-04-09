Italian journalists face harassment in Baghdad

Italian journalists face harassment in Baghdad
2026-04-09T11:13:56+00:00

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) harassed two Italian journalists following a dispute over filming in Firdos Square in Baghdad, a police source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The source said a PMF unit ordered them to stop, leading to a verbal altercation. The confrontation escalated as members of the force grabbed the journalists’ clothing and used abusive language before the situation was brought under control.

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