Italian journalists face harassment in Baghdad
2026-04-09T11:13:56+00:00
Shafaq News- Baghdad
Members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) harassed two Italian journalists following a dispute over filming in Firdos Square in Baghdad, a police source told Shafaq News on Thursday.
The source said a PMF unit ordered them to stop, leading to a verbal altercation. The confrontation escalated as members of the force grabbed the journalists’ clothing and used abusive language before the situation was brought under control.