Italian journalists face harassment in Baghdad

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Members of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) harassed two Italian journalists following a dispute over filming in Firdos Square in Baghdad, a police source told Shafaq News on Thursday.

The source said a PMF unit ordered them to stop, leading to a verbal altercation. The confrontation escalated as members of the force grabbed the journalists’ clothing and used abusive language before the situation was brought under control.