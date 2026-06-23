Iraqi watchdog: Euphrates water unsafe as river nears hostile environment

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Euphrates River is no longer safe for human consumption or fishing, Iraq Green Iraq Observatory warned on Tuesday, citing severe environmental deterioration and rising pollution levels.

The river has fallen to its lowest levels in decades, particularly in central and southern Iraq, threatening the entire aquatic ecosystem. The sharp decline in water levels has increased concentrations of contaminants and even halted water flow in some sections, while the spread of algae and water hyacinth has weakened currents and depleted dissolved oxygen.

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The environmental watchdog attributed the deterioration to the direct discharge of hospital waste and large volumes of agricultural drainage water laden with fertilizers and salts through major channels, including Shuaib al-Dhikr and al-Balikh, saying chemical concentrations have exceeded internationally accepted limits.

Warning that the Euphrates could become a "completely hostile environment" without fundamental solutions, the group said the crisis could accelerate migration from marshlands and rural areas as fish stocks decline and livestock losses mount. Iraq has lost more than 500 buffaloes in recent years, while 70% of agricultural land has become unproductive because of water scarcity.

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It urged the government to coordinate with neighboring countries to secure fair and sustainable water shares instead of relying on temporary releases, while activating sewage and agricultural wastewater treatment plants before discharge into the river and launching a nationwide campaign against algae and water hyacinth.