Iraqi judge elected president of Arab Women Judges Network

Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Arab Women Judges Network elected Iraqi judge Taghreed Abdul Majeed as its president, a judicial source told Shafaq News on Monday.

Abdul Majeed serves as president of Baghdad’s Commercial Court and heads the Iraqi Women Judges Association.

Women judges established the network during a February 12-14, 2026, meeting in the Iraqi capital and selected Baghdad as its permanent headquarters. Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council described the initiative as aimed at strengthening judicial cooperation and joint work among women judges across Arab countries.

The founding meeting brought together Abdul Majeed, members of the Iraqi Women Judges Association’s board, International Association of Women Judges President Mina Sougrati, and judges from Morocco, Qatar, Algeria, Yemen, and Palestine.