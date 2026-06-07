Iraqi explorer revives Al-Jabbar Mountain Well

Shafaq News- Saladin

An Iraqi adventurer has revived interest in the ancient Al-Jabbar Well after documenting the remote archaeological site and its fortress in the Makhoul Mountains, in Saladin Province of northern Iraq, shedding new light on a landmark long hidden from public view.

Ali Al-Hamad stated that his team successfully carried out comprehensive documentation of the well and fortress, using drones and professional cameras to capture detailed images of the structure, measure its dimensions, and record field observations. He explained that the project aims to raise awareness of neglected archaeological sites and highlight their historical and cultural significance.

He described the expedition as challenging due to the rugged terrain and elevated location, but “the effort was worthwhile. “

Hassan Al-Jubouri, a researcher specializing in local history, told Shafaq News that Al-Jabbar Fortress is one of the most important archaeological landmarks in the Makhoul Mountains, owing to its strategic defensive position overlooking vast areas of northern Iraq.

He pointed out that the existence of a large well on a mountain summit reflects a high level of engineering knowledge among the civilizations that inhabited the area. Excavating a deep well through solid rock would have required significant effort and advanced techniques for its time, he explained.

“Local accounts link the well to periods dating back more than 2,000 years, though determining its exact age requires archaeological surveys and scientific excavations supervised by specialized authorities.”

Makhoul Mountains also contain numerous archaeological sites that have yet to receive adequate study, making the area a promising location for discoveries that could deepen understanding of northern Iraq's history and successive civilizations.