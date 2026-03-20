Iraq labels archaeological sites with blue shield under Hague Convention

Shafaq News- Saladin/ Al-Muthanna

Iraq’s Antiquities Inspectorate in Saladin province, north-central Iraq, announced on Friday the launch of a campaign to mark several archaeological spots with the blue shield* emblem, designating them as protected cultural sites under international laws and agreements, based on the 1954 Hague Convention.

In a statement, the inspectorate said the campaign covered a number of prominent sites, including the ancient city of Samarra, one of UNESCO World Heritage locations.

Iraqi antiquities expert Omar Al-Samarrai told Shafaq News that “implementing such measures reflects Iraq’s commitment to international agreements on protecting cultural heritage,” noting the need to raise public awareness to preserve these sites as part of national identity.

In Al-Muthanna, the province’s antiquities inspector, Silwan Adnan Al-Ahmar, announced the placement of the blue shield emblem at the archaeological site of Uruk.

“Selecting Uruk for the initiative reflects its historical and civilizational importance as one of the oldest centers of human civilization and the cradle of writing in Mesopotamia,” he said, calling for intensified efforts to preserve and protect it from potential threats.

*The blue shield is an internationally recognized symbol used to protect cultural heritage during armed conflict and disasters.