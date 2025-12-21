Qal’at Al-Jabbar: An Iraqi fortress above the Tigris that time forgot

Shafaq News – Saladin

The remains of Qal’at al-Jabbar, a little-known archaeological site, rise atop the Makhoul Mountains in northern Baiji, marking one of Saladin province’s unheeded historical landmarks.

Shafaq News’s camera captured details of the strategic site. Overlooking the Tigris River, the fortress occupies a high ridge that enabled direct surveillance of the surrounding plains and river routes, giving it long-standing strategic value. The ruins are locally known as “Qal’at al-Jabbar.”

Structures visible at the site include remnants of stone walls and fortifications built directly from mountain rock, forming a compact defensive layout that relied on elevation and terrain rather than expansive construction.

Residents told Shafaq News that the name “al-Jabbar,” which means the powerful, may refer either to the massive scale of the structure or to historical figures associated with the area, adding that the site combines archaeological interest with physically demanding access.

