Shafaq News- Baghdad

Fees for services on Iraq’s HEPIQ electronic platform will rise from 66,000 dinars (about $43) to 76,000 dinars (about $50) because contracts are denominated in dollars, lawmaker Miqdad al-Khafaji told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Al-Khafaji said the electronic passport fee has already risen from 91,000 dinars (about $60) to 101,000 dinars (about $66), adding that many other services tied to the exchange rate are also affected.

Shafaq News learned that Iraqi Airways has also increased ticket prices after the government ended its jet fuel subsidy in September, raising the price per liter from 300 dinars (about $0.20) to about 1,500 dinars (about $1).

Neither the Civil Status, Passports and Residence Directorate nor Iraqi Airways has released an official decision on the new prices.

The Central Bank of Iraq raised the official selling rate for the dollar to the public from 1,320 to 1,520 dinars on Oct. 7, the first change since February 2023.

• $1 = 1,520 dinars.

Read more:Iraqi students challenge fees for new digital education platform