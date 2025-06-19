Iraqi courts see over 31K marriages, 6K divorces in May

2025-06-19T15:10:28+00:00

Shafaq News/ Civil courts across Iraq, excluding the Kurdistan Region, registered more than 37,000 marriage and divorce cases in May, the Supreme Judicial Council* reported Thursday.

Marriage contracts accounted for 31,274 of these cases, with the largest numbers recorded in Baghdad’s al-Karkh and al-Rusafa districts, alongside Nineveh province.

Al-Rusafa district led with 4,964 marriages, followed by al-Karkh with 3,326, and Nineveh with 3,300.

Divorce filings reached 6,015 nationwide, with Baghdad again leading, closely followed by Basra.

Among Baghdad’s districts, al-Karkh recorded the highest number of divorce cases at 1,125, while al-Rusafa reported 865. Basra followed with 734 cases.

Please find below the full breakdown provided by the Supreme Judicial Council.

