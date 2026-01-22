Iraq wins Arab Mental Arithmetic Championship in Jordan

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq claimed the top title at the Arab Championship for Mental Arithmetic (GMA), held in Jordan with the participation of 22 Arab countries, the Iraqi Ministry of Education announced on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry reported that Rouya Bassem Ammar, a pupil from Babil province, earned the “Champion” title after ranking among the top ten competitors overall.

Education Minister Ibrahim Al-Jubouri described the result as a national accomplishment that reflects the academic excellence of Iraqi students at the Arab level.

According to US magazine CEOWORLD, Iraq ranked first among Arab countries and 61st worldwide in intelligence levels for 2025, scoring 89.28 out of 100 in an assessment covering 199 countries.