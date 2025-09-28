Iraq unemployment rate drops to 13%

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s unemployment rate has fallen noticeably, but a persistent gap remains between men and women in the labor market, the Ministry of Planning announced on Sunday.

Abdul Zahra Al-Hindawi, the ministry’s spokesperson, noted to Shafaq News that unemployment, which reached 16.5% in 2022, fell to 13% at the start of 2025, “reflecting a clear improvement in the country’s employment landscape.”

He also highlighted that female unemployment remains substantially higher, at around 18%, nearly double the 9% to 10% recorded for men, linking the disparity to social factors and the limited availability of suitable job opportunities.

Emphasizing recruitment of university graduates and skilled professionals as central, Al-Hindawi attributed the change to government-led projects and private sector support.

Read More: Youth in despair, no jobs to share: Iraq’s workforce hanging in the air