Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq scored 26.6 points in the 2026 Environmental Performance Index (EPI), ranking 166th globally and second-lowest among Arab countries covered by the index, according to data published by World Population Review.

The EPI assesses countries across dozens of environmental indicators grouped into 11 categories, including air quality, drinking water and sanitation, waste management, biodiversity, agriculture, fisheries, deforestation and climate change.

The United Arab Emirates ranked highest among Arab countries with 50.2 points, followed by Oman with 48.5, Jordan with 46.7 and Qatar with 45.1. Algeria scored 42.7 points and Tunisia 41.1.

Lebanon recorded 39.7 points, followed by Kuwait with 39.2, Saudi Arabia with 38.7 and Egypt with 38.5. Comoros scored 33.5, Morocco 33.1, Sudan 31.3 and Bahrain 31.1.

Near the bottom of the Arab ranking, Djibouti scored 26.9, followed by Iraq with 26.6 and Mauritania with 25.3.

Globally, Estonia topped the 2026 ranking with 74.8 points, followed by Luxembourg with 74.2, the United Kingdom with 71.5, Finland with 71.0 and the Netherlands with 70.5.

India and Laos ranked at the bottom of the 177-country index, scoring 22.5 and 21.8 points, respectively.

Read more: The cost of filth: Iraq among the world’s most polluted nations