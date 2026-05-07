Iraq’s southern marshes revive after years of extreme drought

Shafaq News- Dhi Qar/ Maysan

Water levels are rising again in Iraq’s southern marshlands, bringing cautious optimism to communities that feared another summer of cracked earth, dying buffalo, and disappearing livelihoods, an Iraqi official told Shafaq News on Thursday.

Raad Al-Asadi, director of the Chibayish Organization for Tourism and Environment, described the current water situation as “relatively good” compared with previous years, when drought levels exceeded 90% across large parts of the marshlands.

“Most buffalo breeders left their areas, while fishermen and many marsh residents lost their sources of income,” he explained, noting that recent water releases and rainfall have once again flooded sections of the marshes, with larger areas expected to be submerged in the coming weeks.

Heavy winter rainfall and renewed water releases into the marshes of Dhi Qar and Maysan provinces have partially restored flooded areas. Al-Asadi said the return of water has also improved morale among marsh communities after years of severe drought.

“This year differs from previous seasons because flooding arrived later and may continue until early June,” he added, cautioning that continued water releases could ease drought conditions during the summer months.

Meanwhile, marshlands activist Murtadha Al-Janoubi observed improving conditions across several wetlands near Amarah, including Hawizeh, Al-Arouqa, Al-Sanaf, and Al-Battat marshes.

“Drought had reached 100%, but recent rainfall, floods, and water releases toward the marshes improved the situation,” he told Shafaq News, estimating water depths in some areas at between half a meter and one meter, though still below ideal levels.

Warning that sustained water releases remain critical to the survival of the marshlands, he stressed that any interruption could push the region back into the severe drought conditions witnessed in recent years.

Iraq has faced worsening drought in recent years due to climate change, declining rainfall, and reduced water flows from upstream countries, including Turkiye and Iran. The crisis has cut farmland, accelerated desertification, and undermined food security, particularly in rural areas. At the same time, water levels in dams and reservoirs have dropped below safe thresholds, prompting the Ministry of Water Resources to prioritize supplies for drinking water and limited horticulture amid the absence of a comprehensive summer agricultural plan.

Read more: Iraq’s water crisis: A structural rewrite of agricultural governance