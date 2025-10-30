Gunfire, street clashes leave 5 casualties in southern Iraq
Shafaq News – Maysan / Dhi Qar
Two people were killed on Thursday in a drive-by shooting in southern Maysan province, while three others were injured in separate violent incidents in neighboring Dhi Qar, security sources told Shafaq News.
In Maysan’s al-Azeer district, unidentified gunmen opened fire on a car traveling along the main road, killing both passengers before fleeing.
In Dhi Qar’s al-Mansouriya area of central Nasiriyah, two people were wounded in a street brawl, while another man was injured in a separate armed attack involving three assailants later detained by security forces.