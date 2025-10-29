Iraq’s global image stands at 117th worldwide

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq ranked 117th worldwide and eighth among Arab countries in the Global Nations Reputation Index, according to a report by the US magazine CEOWORLD.

The index assesses countries across ten dimensions and fifty key attributes, combining measurable data with global perceptions of governance, ethics, innovation, sustainability, social cohesion, and cultural strength—forming what the report describes as a comprehensive “trust index.”

Regionally, the United Arab Emirates led with 91.03 points out of 100, followed by Kuwait (81.67), Bahrain (80.15), Qatar (66.94), Saudi Arabia (65.59), Libya (50.8), Algeria (47.07), and Iraq (46.37). Lebanon ranked ninth with 44.5 points, Morocco tenth with 44.11, Jordan eleventh with 44, and Tunisia twelfth with 41.97.

At the international level, Singapore topped the list with 97.83 points, followed by Switzerland (97.81), Ireland (97.22), the Netherlands (96.77), and Germany (95.49). North Korea came last with 14.26 points.