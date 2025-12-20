Iraq’s PMF to hold rally marking former commander killing

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) called for a large-scale commemoration on Baghdad International Airport Road marking the sixth anniversary of the killing of the group’s former deputy chief, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis.

In a statement on Saturday, the PMF said the event will take place on January 2, 2026, starting after sunset prayers and continuing until after midnight.

A US airstrike, in early January 2020, targeted a convoy on Baghdad International Airport Road, killing Al-Muhandis and Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s Quds Force, along with about 10 others, including Iraqis and Iranians. The US Department of Defense said at the time that the strike was carried out to deter what it described as imminent attacks on American personnel and interests in Iraq and the region.