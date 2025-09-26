Iraq’s PMF honors Lebanon's Hassan Nasrallah

Shafaq News – Baghdad

On Friday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) held a memorial in Baghdad marking the first anniversary of former Hezbollah Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah’s assassination.

Nasrallah was killed on September 27, 2024, when Israeli airstrikes hit Hezbollah’s underground headquarters in Beirut’s southern suburbs, destroying several buildings and killing more than 30 people, including senior Hezbollah and Iranian officials.

The Baghdad ceremony was held in Tahrir Square, drawing large crowds and political figures, among them Nasrallah's son, Jawad, PMF Chief of Staff Abdul Aziz al-Mohammadawi (Abu Fadak) and Secretary-General Tahseen al-Awadi. Attendees delivered speeches and mourned publicly as images of the assassinated leader filled the venue.

A day earlier, Hezbollah staged its own commemoration in Beirut, projecting images of Nasrallah and his late successor Hashem Safieddine onto the city’s Raouche Rock in defiance of a government ban, attracting thousands.