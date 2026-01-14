Iraq’s Maysan refutes Arabian Oryx reserve sale rumors

Shafaq News– Maysan

Online rumors suggesting the sale of the Arabian oryx reserve in Iraq’s Maysan province are completely unfounded, the province’s Agriculture Directorate confirmed, underlining its continued efforts to safeguard the endangered desert antelope.

Majid Abdul Hassan, head of the Directorate, clarified to Shafaq News that the reported sale involved only surplus males, citing that an overabundance of males had reduced fertility, disrupted the herd’s natural balance, and lowered overall production.

“The total herd in the reserve numbers approximately 600 males and females, while the actual need does not exceed 20 males,” Abdul Hassan explained, noting that about 200 males were identified for removal to safeguard herd health, support sustainable reproduction, and maintain ecological balance within the reserve.

On the international level, Iraq is among 180 countries that have ratified the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES), which lists the Arabian oryx (Ghazal Al-Reem) as a threatened species and restricts trade except under exceptional circumstances.

According to a 2024 report by the International Union for Conservation of Nature, conservation and reintroduction efforts have been beneficial, increasing the population to around 1,200. Nevertheless, the species remains endangered and dependent on protected reserves.

