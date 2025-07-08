Iraq’s Mandaean community cancels New Year celebrations in respect for Ashura

Shafaq News – Baghdad

The head of the Mandaean sect in Iraq and worldwide, Sheikh Sattar Jabbar Helo, announced on Monday the cancellation of New Year celebrations out of respect for the Islamic month of Muharram.

In a statement, Sheikh Helo expressed condolences to the Iraqi people and the broader Islamic world on the occasion of Ashura, which commemorates the killing of Imam Hussein bin Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, in the Battle of Karbala.

He described Imam Hussein’s legacy as one of justice, courage, and humility, calling it “a reformist path that obliges us all.”

The Mandaean New Year was scheduled to fall on July 16. However, Sheikh Helo said that, in light of the religious significance of Ashura and as a gesture of solidarity and respect, all public celebrations have been canceled. The community will instead limit its observance to religious rituals and prayers.