Iraq's Kirkuk celebrates cultural heritage with local products festival

Shafaq News – Kirkuk

On Saturday, Kirkuk celebrated its cultural and economic diversity with a festival highlighting local products and featuring farmers, craftsmen, and artisans from across the province.

Aimed at boosting the local economy and showcasing Kirkuk’s heritage, the festival took place in the “Qara Naw” gardens along the Little Zab River. It was organized with support from the local government, the Shwan district administration, and the Khalkhalan Cultural Complex.

Stalls presented agricultural produce, cheeses, natural honey, and embroidered traditional costumes that reflect Kirkuk’s cultural richness.

Organizers highlighted that the festival seeks to raise awareness of the importance of supporting local products, emphasizing that it also provides a platform for small and medium-sized enterprises, particularly in rural areas.

Falah Yaychli, Kirkuk Governor, told Shafaq News the festival “represents an important message about the talents and creativity of Kirkuk’s residents,” noting that the local government will continue backing initiatives that generate jobs for youth and women, further stimulating economic activity across the province.

For craftswomen such as Susan Qader, the festival offered a rare opportunity to reach a wider audience, enabling women to showcase embroidery and handicrafts while generating income to support their families.