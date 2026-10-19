Shafaq News- Baghdad

More than 300 aircraft are crossing Iraqi airspace daily following the reopening of air routes with Kuwait, Iraq's General Company for Airports and Air Navigation Management said on Monday.

Iraqi airspace has faced multiple closures since the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran, particularly amid exchanges of strikes between Israel and Iran that have posed risks to international aviation.

On Thursday, Iraq's Transport Ministry announced the reopening of air routes with Kuwait following a suspension prompted by regional security developments. The ministry said the routes would operate under arrangements coordinated with Kuwait and other Gulf states, with oversight from the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO).

Read more: Iraq airspace closure costs $43 million during US-Israel war on Iran

Baghdad International Airport authorities and the Transport Ministry have also confirmed that Iraqi airports and airspace remain open to passengers and air traffic, with no blanket airport closure currently in effect.

Flights to and from Iran have recently faced suspensions at several Iraqi airports, including Baghdad, Najaf, Erbil, and Al-Sulaymaniyah, because of regulatory decisions and measures affecting Iranian aviation.