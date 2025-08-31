Iraq ranks 89th in 2025 Crime Index

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq placed 89th worldwide in Numbeo’s 2025 Crime Index, a global database tracking living standards and safety across 148 countries.

Haiti recorded the world’s highest crime level with 81 points out of 100, followed by Papua New Guinea (80.7), Venezuela (80.5), Afghanistan (75.5), South Africa (74.6), and Honduras (71.9).

Within the Arab world, Syria topped the list with 68.4 points—placing eighth globally—followed by Somalia (63.2), Yemen (63), Libya (56.4), Algeria (52.9), Morocco (47.5), Egypt (46.9), Lebanon (46.4), and Iraq (41.9).

At the other end of the scale, the United Arab Emirates and Andorra were ranked among the safest countries globally.