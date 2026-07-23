Iraq opens temporary air routes to Iran

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Iraq on Thursday introduced temporary air routes linking the Baghdad and Tehran Flight Information Regions (FIRs) to improve air traffic flow, the General Company for Air Navigation Services announced.

The new arrival and departure routes took effect on July 23 through a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM). Developed in coordination with Iranian aviation authorities, they facilitate flights between the two flight information regions while shortening flight times and reducing fuel consumption for airlines.

The company described the initiative as part of its strategy to modernize air traffic management and expand Iraq's air route network in line with International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) standards.

The move follows months of regional escalation during the US-Iran war, which prompted temporary airspace closures and widespread flight diversions and cost Iraq’s aviation sector an estimated $43 million.

Read more: Iraq airspace closure costs $43 million during US-Israel war on Iran

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) continues to classify the Baghdad Flight Information Region as high risk, advising airlines under its oversight to avoid Iraqi airspace until Aug. 31, or until further review, because of the risks posed by missile attacks, drone activity, and air defense system operations.