Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Iraqi Higher Maritime Authority on Tuesday launched a Vessel Traffic Service (VTS) system to monitor and manage ship movements in Iraqi territorial waters, as part of efforts to modernize maritime surveillance and improve navigation management.

In a statement, Authority Director Ali Abdul Latif al-Tamimi said the project aligns with the Ministry of Transport’s directives to strengthen technical and operational capabilities and improve vessel tracking. These measures aim to enhance security in Iraqi territorial waters and support maritime and commercial activity.

Al-Tamimi highlighted Iraq’s strategic location along the Shatt al-Arab waterway and the Gulf, as well as the role of Iraqi ports in linking the country’s economy to international markets. “Improved maritime surveillance would help manage vessel traffic, strengthen safety and security measures, reduce risks and illegal activities, and protect critical infrastructure and the marine environment,” he added.

The system is also expected to facilitate information exchange, improve the flow of maritime and commercial traffic, and enhance operational efficiency. According to al-Tamimi, it will support investment in the maritime sector while bringing vessel traffic management in line with technological advances and international practices.

The project takes into account relevant international laws, conventions, and standards, including the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) and the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), where applicable, he concluded.