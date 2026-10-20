Shafaq News- Baghdad

Syrian authorities have released all 15 Iraqi tanker drivers detained over violations committed while transporting fuel oil, and waived the fines against them, Iraq's Border Ports Commission said on Tuesday.

The release followed a series of contacts by the commission's head, Lt. Gen. Omar Adnan al-Waeli, following instructions from Prime Minister Ali Al-Zaidi, most recently with Qutaiba Badawi, head of Syria's General Authority for Land and Sea Ports and Customs, according to a commission statement.

The commission said it would keep coordinating with Damascus to resolve problems facing Iraqi and Syrian truck drivers.

Since April, Iraq has been exporting fuel oil overland through Syria to the Mediterranean port of Baniyas, after the regional war disrupted shipping through the Gulf. Between 500 and 700 Iraqi tankers were crossing into Syria daily through the al-Waleed border crossing in Anbar province, local officials said at the time.

Read more: Detained tanker drivers spur Baghdad-Damascus talks