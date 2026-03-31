Iraq sends 60+ oil trucks to Syria via Al-Waleed crossing

Shafaq News- Al-Anbar

More than 60 trucks carrying Iraqi oil crossed the Al-Waleed border into Syria on Tuesday, marking an expansion of overland exports, a member of Al-Anbar Provincial Council told Shafaq News.

Adnan Al-Kubaisi indicated that tanker traffic could rise to 600–700 vehicles as authorities work to revive land routes, pointing to ongoing efforts to resume flows through Syrian and Jordanian crossings, with potential capacity exceeding 200,000 barrels per day, in line with pre-2003 tanker-based operations.

The next stage, Al-Kubaisi added, may include parliamentary action to advance the Haditha–Aqaba pipeline, citing its role in diversifying export channels. The project previously gained approval but faced opposition, while renewed momentum, he said, reflects its economic significance and expected returns for Al-Anbar, particularly in petrodollar allocations.

Last week, Iraqi lawmaker Ali Shaddad told Shafaq News that authorities are developing alternative routes as regional tensions disrupt traffic through the Strait of Hormuz and reduce output from southern fields, with contingency plans aimed at maintaining export flows despite logistical and security constraints.

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