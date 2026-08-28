Shafaq News- Baghdad

An Iraqi anti-corruption court has sentenced the head of financial affairs at the Central Electricity Distribution Company to three years in prison for illicit enrichment and ordered him to repay 1.170 billion IQD (about $893,000) and $203,000 in illicit gains, the Federal Integrity Commission said on Friday.

The ruling also ordered the confiscation of shares registered in the name of the official’s wife in properties in Al-Dawoodi and Karrada Maryam valued at a combined 1.1 billion IQD (about $840,000), as well as two vehicles worth $223,000.

The court ordered that he remain in custody after completing the prison term until the illicit gains and the court-imposed fine are paid. It also placed a precautionary seizure on his movable and immovable assets and allowed the Integrity Commission to seek compensation once the ruling becomes final.

Read more: Corruption arrests in Iraq pass 210 under PM al-Zaidi