Iraq forecasts scorching weather, Basra expected to hit 50°C

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Meteorological Authority announced on Saturday that the country will continue to experience extremely hot summer weather over the coming days, with temperatures approaching but mostly staying below 50 degrees Celsius — except in Basra.

In a statement, the authority said Iraq remains under the influence of a low-pressure thermal system, bringing stable yet intensely hot weather across much of the country. Skies will generally be clear, with occasional scattered clouds in northeastern regions, particularly during midday and evening hours.

Saturday’s temperatures closely mirrored those recorded the previous day, with a slight increase expected in some areas in central and northern Iraq.

On Sunday, the weather is forecast to remain clear and summery, accompanied by light to moderate northwesterly winds.

The pattern is expected to continue on Monday, with hot summer conditions and some cloud cover in the southern and northern provinces, alongside moderate northwesterly winds.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly clear skies with some clouds in central and northern regions, and moderate northwesterly winds. On Wednesday, the weather will remain hot and sunny, with light to moderate winds from the northwest.

Maximum temperatures recorded on Saturday were as follows:

Baghdad 46°C, Kirkuk 45°C, Nineveh 45°C, Saladin 45°C, Diyala 46°C, Al-Anbar 43°C, Karbala 46°C, Babil 46°C, Wasit 47°C, Najaf 47°C, Diwaniya 47°C, Maysan 49°C, Dhi Qar 48°C, Muthanna 48°C, Basra 50°C.

In the Kurdistan Region: Duhok 42°C, Erbil 43°C, Al-Sulaymaniyah 42°C.

Forecasted temperatures for Sunday:

Baghdad 46°C, Diyala 46°C, Al-Anbar 44°C, Saladin 45°C, Kirkuk 44°C, Babil 46°C, Wasit 46°C, Karbala 46°C, Najaf 47°C, Diwaniya 47°C, Maysan 49°C, Dhi Qar (Nasiriyah) 48°C, Muthanna 47°C, Basra 49°C.

In the Kurdistan Region: Erbil 42°C, Al-Sulaymaniyah 41°C, Duhok 41°C.