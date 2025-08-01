Iraq's scorching summer reshapes social behavior and work patterns

Shafaq News

Soaring temperatures nearing 50°C have turned Iraq’s summer into more than a seasonal challenge—it has become a heavy psychological and physical burden that is reshaping daily life, work routines, and even social relationships. In cities like Diyala, the heatwave is triggering visible tension and agitation, affecting everything from public service to street behavior.

Social Strain and Behavioral Shifts

The psychological toll of the heat is manifesting in overt displays of anger and frustration. Hatham al-Sawwak, a social affairs researcher, observed that emotional volatility has become commonplace across Diyala—on the streets, inside government institutions, and within homes. “Everything changes as temperatures rise. It’s rare to see a smiling or even neutral face. People in public spaces visibly exhibit signs of discomfort and agitation,” he told Shafaq News.

Al-Sawwak attributeed this behavioral shift not solely to the temperature itself, but to the systemic failure in basic services. “The absence of consistent electricity and functioning cooling systems in homes and workplaces significantly worsens the psychological impact,” he said, highlighting how the lack of infrastructure compounds the population’s distress.

Public Frustration in Government Offices

Ordinary citizens have also begun to associate extreme heat with deteriorating public services. Mustafa Hussein, a resident of Diyala, recounted his recent experience at a government office. “The staff wouldn’t even return a greeting. Their interactions were curt and agitated. It felt like they could explode at any moment,” he said, adding that such behavior is becoming widespread, with many government employees appearing visibly agitated and unapproachable.

This tension isn’t confined to official buildings. Diyala’s streets, Hussein noted, have become hotspots for altercations—often triggered by traffic congestion amplified by the oppressive heat. In a recent incident, a local patrol officer assaulted a tuk-tuk driver following a verbal dispute in central Baqubah. The police command later intervened, ordering the arrest of the officer involved.

Adaptive Work Hours, Modest Expectations

As a coping mechanism, thousands of Iraqis in the private and informal labor sectors are revising their work schedules. Construction workers, for example, now begin their shifts before dawn or postpone them until after sunset to avoid peak heat hours and the associated health risks.

Mohammed Abdullah, a construction laborer working on the outskirts of Baqubah, described the change, “We start before 5:00 a.m. and finish by noon. Others prefer to work in the evening and continue overnight, then rest during the boiling daylight hours.”

“People aren’t working long hours or chasing big profits these days. We just want enough to cover basic household needs,” Abdullah said, emphasizing that mental and physical health cannot endure the double pressure of extreme heat and long labor.

Calls for shorter or altered working hours have also gained traction among public sector employees, particularly in regions like Khanaqin, which routinely appear on lists of the world’s hottest locations. Social media platforms are being used as a vehicle for these appeals.

Strain on Social Fabric

Ali al-Mayahy, a psychologist, argued that the extreme heat has begun to erode Iraq’s social structure, noting that even traditional events such as weddings and communal gatherings are being postponed. “The heatwaves have disrupted social obligations and relationships. Many are deferring major events until this phase passes,” he told Shafaq News, urging the government to intervene.

“We need stable electricity, climate-controlled public spaces, and better-equipped government offices to protect both employees and citizens.”

Written and edited by Shafaq News staff.