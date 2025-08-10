Temperatures top 52°C in Southern Iraq

Shafaq News – Basra

On Sunday, weather stations across Iraq recorded soaring temperatures above 50 degrees Celsius in several southern cities.

The Basra International Airport area registered the highest temperature at 52.6°C. Al-Nasiriyah followed with 50.7°C, Basra–Al-Hussein station at 50.3°C, Al-Samawah at 50.2°C, and Amara at 50.0°C.

Temperatures in other cities ranged from 48.8 °C to 49.6 °C. These included Al-Rifai, Karbala, Kut, Al-Hillah, Al-Diwaniyah, and Ain al-Tamr. Baghdad International Airport recorded 49.2°C.

Earlier data from NASA’s Fire Information for Resource Management System (FIRMS) highlighted dozens of hotspots across Iraq and nearby areas. The report attributes these anomalies to multiple factors, including wildfires, oil infrastructure operations, seasonal agricultural burns, and other industrial or natural heat sources.