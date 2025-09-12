Iraq enforces closed fish farming to combat water scarcity

Shafaq News – Baghdad

Iraq’s Ministry of Water Resources announced on Friday a new strategic policy requiring fish farmers to transition from open pond systems to closed aquaculture systems.

In a statement, the ministry explained that the decision comes in response to ongoing water shortages and aligns with its broader efforts to rationalize water use, prevent violations, and reduce waste. The shift is intended to help direct limited water resources toward essential needs such as drinking water, irrigation, and other critical uses.

“The closed-pond system represents a significant and essential step toward achieving sustainable development and safeguarding Iraq’s water security for future generations,” the ministry promised.

Earlier, the head of the Fish Producers Association, Eyad al-Talibi, warned of severe financial losses caused by water shortages and disease outbreaks that threaten to collapse Iraq’s fisheries sector.