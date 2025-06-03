Iraq elevates Basra’s Shaheed Azzeddin Salem to district status

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Ministry of Planning has officially upgraded the administrative status of Shaheed Azzeddin Saleem, a town in the north of Basra province, to a district.

Member of Parliament Ali Shaddad told Shafaq News that the ministry has formally included the new district in the administrative units directory.

Shaddad said that Deputy Prime Minister and Planning Minister Mohammed Tamim approved the official request to raise the administrative level of the area. The town of Al-Huwair will serve as its urban center.

Shaddad noted that Shaheed Azzeddin Salem met all the required urban planning standards, making it eligible for this administrative promotion. The Ministry of Planning has assigned it the administrative code (35121) in the national directory.